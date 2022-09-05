Could you work for Somerset's most famous cider maker?

A world-renowned cider maker in Somerset is looking for young people to help grow its business.

Sandford-based Thatchers Cider has urged people to think about how they want to progress their career, all whilst earning a wage and studying for a recognised industry qualification.

An early careers apprenticeship scheme for Thatchers will open next February, and will give young people an opportunity to work for one of Somerset's 'most progressive companies'.

This year, the 118-year-old family business is also looking to double its intake of apprentices, with opportunities ranging from hands-on cider making, to roles within commercial teams, hospitality, or to just experience the buzz of working front of house at The Railway Inn.

Emma Cox, of Thatchers, said starting out on a new career path is 'one of the most exciting things a young person can ever do'.

She said: "If you’re joining us as an apprentice, we know that we have a huge responsibility to make sure you’re receiving the best advice, the best mentoring, and the best opportunities - and we’re helping you unlock your future.

"We’re so lucky at Thatchers to be able to offer a range of apprenticeships all based here at Myrtle Farm. Whatever your skill set, whatever your ambitions, come and talk to us."

Some of the exciting benefits of working at Thatchers include studying for relevant, industry focussed qualifications, development opportunities with a planned progression route, and no university fees or loans to pay back.

Emma added: "Our apprentices have learned how to be cider makers, how to care for our orchards, and how to be part of our successful commercial team.

"Every day is different at Myrtle Farm, and if we ask our apprentices what they’ve got out of being part of the Thatchers family, we hear words such as confidence, self-esteem, skills, getting the best of both worlds, experience – and a career within a growing, successful company."

To register for the early careers apprenticeship scheme or to discover more jobs on offer, visit www.thatcherscider.co.uk/careers.