Bellway Homes begins building 149 homes near Weston

PUBLISHED: 19:01 26 August 2019

Bellway will build two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Bellway will build two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Archant

Construction work has begun on a housing estate near Weston.

Bellway Homes won planning permission in May for 149 homes off Wolvershill Road.

The homes are set to be released for buying in November.

Rachel Way, sales manager for Bellway South West, said: "We are really pleased that building work has now begun at our new development in Weston.

"There is a growing demand for new homes in Somerset and we are committed to help meet this need.

"Parklands has been carefully designed with a range of house-hunters in mind, from first-time buyers to downsizers to growing families.

"We are already receiving a great deal of interest in the new homes at Parklands, so I would advise any prospective buyers to register for updates to avoid missing out."

This overall development near West Wick is planned to include 1,150 homes, a care home, a hotel, a primary school, community facilities and public open space.

