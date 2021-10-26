High Court grants new inquest into death of baby boy

Published: 3:30 PM October 26, 2021

The parents of a Weston baby who died following hospital failures have succeeded in their bid for a new inquest into his death.

On October 20, the High Court approved the application by the parents of Ben Condon, who died in April 2015, to quash the original inquest verdict into his death and has ordered a fresh inquest.

Speaking after the verdict, Ben’s parents, Allyn and Jenny Condon said: “We are absolutely delighted by the ruling and look forward to finally getting the truth about Ben’s death. For more than six years, we have battled to find out what happened to our beautiful baby boy.

"We’ve been cast aside, disregarded, lied to, and deceived, when all we wanted as Ben’s parents, was to understand why he lost his life and ensure that no other family has to endure the same heartache we have.

“For all the other families out there who are also fighting for the truth, please do not give up hope or be intimidated by NHS legal teams with their seemingly limitless public funds to spend on defending cases.

"There are good lawyers, like ours, who will help you pro bono. We could not have done this without them. This ruling gets us closer to closure after our long fight for justice and we will now focus on the new inquest.”

Born at 29 weeks, Ben weighted just under three pounds at birth and spent six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Ben was rushed to Bristol Children’s Hospital in 2015 when he developed a cough and had trouble breathing.

He died six days later and his parents were told he died from a cold, made worse by the fact he was born prematurely.

Seven weeks later, the couple were told he also had a sepsis condition – a serious infection.

Earlier this month the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) concluded, after a four-year investigation, there had been a 'catalogue of failings' leading up to his death, including him not being given medication at the correct time.

University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust has apologised for its failings.

Mary Smith from Novum Law, the family's legal representatives, said: "The new inquest is welcomed. The trust will now have to answer difficult but vital questions about the events leading up to Ben's death."