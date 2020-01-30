Autistic man to take on punishing cycling challenge for kids' club cash
PUBLISHED: 19:15 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:15 30 January 2020
Ben Nicholas
An autistic man from Weston is taking on a gruelling 100km cycling challenge to raise awareness of the condition and cash for an after-school group for autistic children.
Ben Nicholas will take part in Nightrider Bristol to raise funds for a new out-of-school group for autistic children under the age of eight.
The event is a notoriously tricky hill ride which takes participants on a tour across the city.
Ben said: "I hope this challenge will help get people talking, and hopefully finding out more about autism.
"Far too many autistic people and their families don't get the understanding or support they need and end up feeling isolated.
"Which is why I am fundraising to set up a new support group for autistic children under eight years old, I'd be really grateful for any donations.
"Better understanding and support could transform the lives of many autistic children and their families."