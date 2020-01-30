Advanced search

Autistic man to take on punishing cycling challenge for kids' club cash

PUBLISHED: 19:15 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:15 30 January 2020

Ben Nicholas will take on the 100km Bristol Nightrider challenge in June. Picture: Ben Nicholas.

Ben Nicholas will take on the 100km Bristol Nightrider challenge in June. Picture: Ben Nicholas.

Ben Nicholas

An autistic man from Weston is taking on a gruelling 100km cycling challenge to raise awareness of the condition and cash for an after-school group for autistic children.

Ben Nicholas will take part in Nightrider Bristol to raise funds for a new out-of-school group for autistic children under the age of eight.

The event is a notoriously tricky hill ride which takes participants on a tour across the city.

Ben said: "I hope this challenge will help get people talking, and hopefully finding out more about autism.

"Far too many autistic people and their families don't get the understanding or support they need and end up feeling isolated.

"Which is why I am fundraising to set up a new support group for autistic children under eight years old, I'd be really grateful for any donations.

"Better understanding and support could transform the lives of many autistic children and their families."

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Paedophile who sent picture of his penis to ‘13-year-old girl’ jailed

Peake was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Paedophile who sent picture of his penis to ‘13-year-old girl’ jailed

Peake was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Weston will ‘come out flying’ at Exmouth says Tothill

Weston suffer their first home defeat since Decemebr 2018 after Barnstaple win 22-17.

Howman left disappointed as Weston miss out on 40th anniversary of Welsh clash

Alex Howman applauds the home fans after their 22-17 home defeat to Barnstaple.

Autistic man to take on punishing cycling challenge for kids’ club cash

Ben Nicholas will take on the 100km Bristol Nightrider challenge in June. Picture: Ben Nicholas.

Cheddar manager Potter hails 100th game in charge as unbelievable achievement

Shaun Potter after being appointed manager of Cheddar FC. (Picture: Paul Knight Photography)

Bristol Airport expansion recommended for approval

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport
Drive 24