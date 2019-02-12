Bench presented to Cheddar Parish Council chairman

A bench was presented to Cheddar Parish Council. Picture: Cheddar Vale Lions Club Cheddar Vale Lions Club

A bench has been presented to a parish council to benefit a Somerset village.

Cheddar Vale Lions Club president Marion Adcock presented one of the club’s centennial benches to Cheddar Parish Council chairman Peter Colton.

The bench is situated in the middle of the village opposite Tesco, in Station Road.

Mr Colton said he ‘appreciated’ all the hard work done by the Lions in supporting the community and thanked it for the kind donation.

Another bench will be installed in Wedmore’s new play area.

Lions International marked 100 years since its conception last year with a year of fundraising.

The Cheddar branch decided to raise money to install defibrillators across its district.

The group is looking for new members to join its ranks to help with events and fundraising activities.

To enquire about joining, visit www.cheddarvalelions.org.uk or call 08458 337402.