Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Beach road closed due to extreme tide

PUBLISHED: 15:39 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 21 December 2018

Magic sunlight over the beach.

Magic sunlight over the beach.

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Sedgemoor District Council has announced the access road to Berrow beach will be closed to vehicles from tomorrow (Saturday) due to extremely high tides.

The council has said they hope the road will reopen on December 28 when normal parking on the beach will resume.

A spokesman for Sedgemoor District Council said: “A digger has been pre-booked to replace the sand at the end of the access road which will be washed away during the tides.”

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Latest from the Weston Mercury

WIN: Free access to Hutton Moor and fitness goodie bag

General manager Dave Somerset (right) encouraged people to take part in the competition. Pictures: Legacy Leisure

Mental health trust told to make improvements by watchdog

The CQC has told the AWP to make overall improvements to its services. Picture: Getty Images

‘Unthought through’ plan for housing on old factory site sees council reject scheme

Titan Ladders Ltd in Yatton.

Weston prove too strong for Exeter students

Weston rugby leading 8-5 v Exeter Uni just before half time 15,12,18

Hornets no match for Bridgwater as they slip down the table

Hornets rugby v St Ives. Picture: Jeremy Long
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists