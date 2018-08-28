Beach road closed due to extreme tide

Magic sunlight over the beach. (c) copyright citizenside.com

Sedgemoor District Council has announced the access road to Berrow beach will be closed to vehicles from tomorrow (Saturday) due to extremely high tides.

The council has said they hope the road will reopen on December 28 when normal parking on the beach will resume.

A spokesman for Sedgemoor District Council said: “A digger has been pre-booked to replace the sand at the end of the access road which will be washed away during the tides.”