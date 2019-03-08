Advanced search

Overturned car after collision causes road closure

PUBLISHED: 12:28 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 22 June 2019

A car was found overturned in a front garden. Picture: Burnham Fire Station

A car was found overturned in a front garden following a collision last night (Friday).

Crews were mobilised to a reported car fire at Coast Road, in Berrow.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the corner of Mead Lane just before midnight.

A car left the road and ended up in a front garden.

Police put a road closure in place and diverted traffic along nearby roads while emergency services were at the scene.

A Burnham-on-Sea Fire Station spokesman said: "Once in attendance it was clear this was a single vehicle road traffic collision and all persons were clear and free from the vehicle.

"Crews worked alongside police and paramedics rendering first aid the casualties which were taken to hospital via land ambulance.

"After making the scene and vehicle safe we returned to home station."

