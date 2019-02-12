Conservationists clear invasive weed from dunes

Sedgemoor conservation volunteers clearing blackthorn on Berrow Dunes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A group of conservationists took to the Berrow Dunes on Sunday to clear invasive weeds from the nature reserve.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sedgemoor conservation volunteers clearing blackthorn on Berrow Dunes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Sedgemoor conservation volunteers clearing blackthorn on Berrow Dunes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sedgemoor Conservation Volunteers picked up their sheers and took to the dunes to clear sea-buckthorn from the scrublands.

Although native to Northern Ireland and the East of England, the spiny shrub grows quickly and can take over an area to the detriment of other native plants.

Norman Less said: “We were called in by Sedgemoor District Council to help with the management of sea-buckthorn.

“It’s an invasive species alien to this part of the world but planted on the dunes many years ago to help stablise them,

Sedgemoor conservation volunteers clearing blackthorn on Berrow Dunes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Sedgemoor conservation volunteers clearing blackthorn on Berrow Dunes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“However, it is now taking over and taking out and endangering other plants.

“We have been clearing a small area of about an acre of land year on year to try and beat it back and keep it in check.”