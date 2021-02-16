Woman charged with murder following man's death
A 65-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Berrow over the weekend.
Penelope Jackson, of Parsonage Road, has been remanded in custody and appeared at Taunton Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday).
Police and paramedics were called to an address at approximately 9.15pm on Saturday after a 78-year-old man had been severely injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem was carried out on Sunday and revealed he had died following a number of stab wounds.
A police spokesman said: "Formal identification is yet to take place, but we believe the man to be David Jackson.
"His family have been informed and are receiving support from a specialist family liaison officer at this difficult time. They have asked for their privacy to be respected.
"A police cordon remains in place and we’d like to thank the community for their patience while our enquiries are carried out.
"We’d urge anyone with concerns about the incident to speak with the officers in the area and they will be happy to help."