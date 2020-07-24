Redhill centenarian celebrates with Captain Tom inspired walk-by

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 July 2020

Daughter Linda Wood, left, with centenarian Beryl Petty.

Linda Wood

Beryl’s daughter described her ‘remarkable’ life which featured a stint in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during World War II.

Leonard and Beryl Petty were married in 1947.

A Redhill resident celebrates her 100th birthday today (July 25).

Beryl Petty moved to North Somerset 40 years ago with her husband Leonard, who passed away nine years ago, and will celebrate with a Captain Tom-inspired ‘walk-by’.

Beryl Petty spent time in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force.

Friends and neighbours will attend the birthday bash in Beryl’s garden, maintaining social distancing protocol.

Seventy-year-old Daughter Linda arranged the walk-by, which features Prosecco and cake, after spending lockdown alongside her mum.

Beryl with her first great grand child, Arthur.

Linda said: “Since my sister passed away two years ago, I have spent my time between Redhill and my home in Scotland.

“I have been here since Christmas. Myself and mum have had a great time.

“The original plan was to have some afternoon tea but the lockdown changed that. We saw Captain Tom’s fly-by and it inspired us.”

Centenarian Beryl previously had a stint in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during World War II and is still proactive.

She and Leonard met during the war and got back in touch before tieing the knot together in 1947.

Linda said: “She has still got all her marbles! It is remarkable for her to have lived such a fulfilling life and still be going.”

Last Christmas, she got to meet her first great child, Arthur, and she hopes there are more to come.



