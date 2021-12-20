'I watched every Christmas film on Netflix: Here's my top 5'

Here are 5 of the best Christmas films on Netflix. - Credit: www.quotecatalog.com/quotes/tv

With less than a week before Christmas, spirits may be running high or low depending on how organised your gift shopping has gone.

So instead of contemplating how to personalise a onesie for your partner, try to unwind with a true festive tradition - mediocre movies.

And now that Christmas parties are likely out of the window, for some, there is no better way to spend this time, alone or with family, than to sit down with all the remaining advent calendar chocolates enjoying a Christmas movie.

A genre where cliche character tropes are allowed to pass in the name of festivities, here are, in my opinion, five of the best Christmas movies available on the streaming platform, Netflix.

Number 5: Krampus (2015)

Starting the list with a Christmas themed horror-comedy may not be traditional but you must be curious? Krampus tells the story of why it is important to get into the Christmas spirit as a family of non-believers release an ancient evil bringing a haunting new meaning to ‘he sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake'.

Number 4: Love Actually (2003)

A star-studded cast consisting of Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson and a 17-year-old Keira Knightly and more feature in this noughties classic.

Perhaps guilty of offering too many plot lines, the film gives an insight into how several London families and couples spend their Christmas. All in all, a charming film worth two hours of anyone's time at Christmas.

Number 3: Jack Frost (1998)

Before introducing this pick, can we all agree that Christmas movies are allowed some creative freedom with their plots? Great. So, when young Charlie reincarnates his deceased dad, played by Michael Keaton, by playing a magic harmonica he did not expect it to be in the form of a snowman. The movie shows how Jack Frost, dad, helps Charlie get over his death in a coming of age style.

Number 2: Nativity! (2009)

One for all the family. Failed actor-turned-teacher Martin Freeman must direct a primary school's Nativity play which takes a turn when Hollywood gets involved. Ricky Tomlinson and Alan Carr also star in the movie which had multiple follow-ups including Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger and Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?.

Before the number one pick is unveiled, some honourable mentions go Deck the Hall which sees Pint-sized Danny DeVito go toe-to-toe with Matthew Broderick for Christmas decoration glory. Last year's Netflix Original Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey brings an old-fashioned Christmas musical to the screen with amazing visuals for all enjoy.

Number 1: Klaus (2019)

The beautifully animated Klaus is a soon-to-be classic that puts a spin on traditional Father Christmas origin stories.

Spoilt city boy, Jesper continuously fails postman school before being sent to work in the northernmost town by his father in a last-ditch attempt to bring some humility to his son.

Tasked with collecting 6,000 letters before being allowed to return to his lavish lifestyle, Jesper soon realises he is faced with an almost impossible task as the town consists of two warring clans and strikes up a friendship with a reclusive toymaker.