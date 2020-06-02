How to find the ideal flooring for your bathroom, kitchen and living area

Use durable, hardwearing carpet in your living room to make sure your flooring lasts. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Feeling a little bored with your home décor? Then it’s time for a change and there’s no better place to start than from the ground up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Consider the style of your home when finding your new flooring to find the best match that fits with your interior. Picture: Getty Images Consider the style of your home when finding your new flooring to find the best match that fits with your interior. Picture: Getty Images

Trevor Smith, owner of Trevor Smith Flooring from Weston-Super-Mare explains how find the right flooring for your home.

Q: When should I update my flooring?

Waterproof flooring like luxury vinyl tile is best for your bathroom. Picture: Getty Images Waterproof flooring like luxury vinyl tile is best for your bathroom. Picture: Getty Images

You’ll know when your carpet needs updating as you’ll notice parts of it have flattened. The threading will unravel and fray and the colour will fade or discolour in the sunlight.

New carpets will update the look of your space and breathe fresh life into your room.

If you have hardwood flooring, watch out for scratches or denting and scuffing. I’d recommend finding a colour and finish that fits with the rest of your home.

Q: How can a new floor improve my home décor?

Floors are often an underestimated part of a renovation project – they can often be an afterthought or a last-minute decision. The floor helps bring your room together.

It will determine the overall ambience of the room, set the tone and the colour scheme and depending on which style of flooring you choose, make your room much more functional and comfortable.

Q: Which flooring is best?

It depends on what room of the home you’re working on.

Waterproof floors are the best choice for any bathroom, kitchen or wet room area. We have a wide range of vinyl, laminate and luxury vinyl tiles you can choose from.

I’d always recommend a durable carpet for the stairs and landing area as this part of your home will see the most footfall.

A luxurious deep pile carpet works well in the bedroom. It’s soft underfoot, helps keep in the warmth and creates the cosy ambience you’re looking for in the place you relax and unwind.

Whether you’re renovating your home, flooring your rental property or just fancy a change we have a large range of flooring to suit your needs.

Q: What will I need to consider when shopping for my new flooring?

Your lifestyle is the key to finding the right flooring for your home.

If you have a big family, you’ll want a durable floor capable of withstanding the pitter-patter of both tiny and big feet.

Consider the style of your property and whether it’s more modern or traditional, this may determine the flooring you prefer.

Then your budget. You want to find quality flooring that doesn’t break the bank. We offer flooring at affordable prices and can help you identify these key factors and advise what product is best.

Visit trevorsmithflooring.co.uk for more information.

We are offering an appointment only service at the moment. Please phone 01934 621319 to book or email trevorsmithflooring@gmail.com.