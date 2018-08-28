Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Ten places to watch the Six Nations in Weston-super-Mare and Worle

PUBLISHED: 18:15 31 January 2019

Six Nations captains at the tournament's pre launch event. Picture: PA Wire.

Six Nations captains at the tournament's pre launch event. Picture: PA Wire.

PA Wire

Crouch, touch, pause, engage. One of rugby union’s oldest tournaments is back tomorrow night (Friday) as France host Wales in the opening match of the 2019 Six Nations.

England travel to Dublin to face tournament favourites Ireland on Saturday, while Scotland begin their campaign against Italy, but where are the best venues and pubs to watch all the action?

Weston Rugby Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Rugby Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Rugby Club

The Recreation Ground’s bar will be showing every game throughout the tournament.

You will not be spoiled for choice with a projector and TV available in the separate bar area.

Hornets in action. Picture: Jeremy LongHornets in action. Picture: Jeremy Long

Hornets

Weston’s rivals will also be opening their clubhouse for every match.

Be sure to arrive in plenty of time and choose your best viewing spot from one of the three TV’s in The Nest.

All Stars. Picture: Google MapsAll Stars. Picture: Google Maps

All Stars

The Mecca of live sport located in Weston’s town centre, All Stars is any sports fan’s dream venue.

With more than 20 television screens, 12 pool tables and a food menu which even names its burgers after famous sports stars, you can cheer on your nation throughout the tournament.

Yates. Picture: Google MapsYates. Picture: Google Maps

Yates

Located next door to All Stars, in Regent Street, this lively pub is a great alternative in a more relaxed setting.

A big projector screen and a wide bar selection make this a great venue in the centre of town.

Golden Lion Pub, High Street, Worle.Golden Lion Pub, High Street, Worle.

The Golden Lion

This public house dates back to the 1800s and is situated on Worle High Street, which makes it the ideal game day setting.

It is a dog-friendly establishment and has screens available in its function room.

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJohn and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Summerhouse

The newly refurbished Worle boozer will show Six Nations rugby on its three televisions.

Offers on drinks and meals will be available throughout the tournament.

The Pavilion Bar. Picture: Google MapsThe Pavilion Bar. Picture: Google Maps

The Observatory

One of Worle’s favourite alehouses has a fantastic atmosphere on game day.

Renowned as being a lively hub for watching sports, Premier League football will also be shown from 11am to midnight.

The Windsor Castle. Picture: Google MapsThe Windsor Castle. Picture: Google Maps

The Pavilion Bar

This watering hole’s main bar is closed for refurbishment during the rugby feast but fear not, as drinkers can relocate to the basement.

The downstairs bar will be open and with four large screens and ample seating, it is a lovely spot on Weston seafront.

The George and Dragon. Picture: Google MapsThe George and Dragon. Picture: Google Maps

The George and Dragon

This Weston boozer has drinks offers on before, during and after all matches.

On game days you can buy a pint for just £3.

The Observatory. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Observatory. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Windsor Castle

A traditional freehouse in Milton is maybe not first on the list when you want to watch live sport.

But with a big television and six beers and ciders on tap, you cannot go far wrong.

England's Manu Tuilagi. Picture: PA WireEngland's Manu Tuilagi. Picture: PA Wire

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw. Picture: PA WireIreland's Robbie Henshaw. Picture: PA Wire

French rugby team. Picture: PA WireFrench rugby team. Picture: PA Wire

Ireland's Rory Best (centre) celebrates with the trophy after winning the Grand Slam during the 2018 Six Nations. Picture: PA WireIreland's Rory Best (centre) celebrates with the trophy after winning the Grand Slam during the 2018 Six Nations. Picture: PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

#includeImage($article, 225)

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: President role for Rose at Somerset

Somerset captain Brian Rose holds the Benson & Hedges Cup aloft for supporters to see at Lord's after their nine-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in the1982 final (pic PA)

Superbikes: Weston teen Fieldhouse relishing new season

Weston's Jodie Fieldhouse in racing action (pic David Watson)

‘Heavy snow’ expected to fall today

Could we see another dusting of snow, as pictured here in 2013? Picture: Laura Cutmore

Weston get revenge win over high-flying Ivybridge to open up gap over fellow strugglers

Weston RFC vs Ivybridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A370 in Weston closed after accident

Part of the A370 heading into Weston-super-Mare is closed. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists