Ten places to watch the Six Nations in Weston-super-Mare and Worle

Six Nations captains at the tournament's pre launch event. Picture: PA Wire. PA Wire

Crouch, touch, pause, engage. One of rugby union’s oldest tournaments is back tomorrow night (Friday) as France host Wales in the opening match of the 2019 Six Nations.

England travel to Dublin to face tournament favourites Ireland on Saturday, while Scotland begin their campaign against Italy, but where are the best venues and pubs to watch all the action?

Weston Rugby Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Rugby Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Rugby Club

The Recreation Ground’s bar will be showing every game throughout the tournament.

You will not be spoiled for choice with a projector and TV available in the separate bar area.

Hornets in action. Picture: Jeremy Long Hornets in action. Picture: Jeremy Long

Hornets

Weston’s rivals will also be opening their clubhouse for every match.

Be sure to arrive in plenty of time and choose your best viewing spot from one of the three TV’s in The Nest.

All Stars. Picture: Google Maps All Stars. Picture: Google Maps

All Stars

The Mecca of live sport located in Weston’s town centre, All Stars is any sports fan’s dream venue.

With more than 20 television screens, 12 pool tables and a food menu which even names its burgers after famous sports stars, you can cheer on your nation throughout the tournament.

Yates. Picture: Google Maps Yates. Picture: Google Maps

Yates

Located next door to All Stars, in Regent Street, this lively pub is a great alternative in a more relaxed setting.

A big projector screen and a wide bar selection make this a great venue in the centre of town.

Golden Lion Pub, High Street, Worle. Golden Lion Pub, High Street, Worle.

The Golden Lion

This public house dates back to the 1800s and is situated on Worle High Street, which makes it the ideal game day setting.

It is a dog-friendly establishment and has screens available in its function room.

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Summerhouse

The newly refurbished Worle boozer will show Six Nations rugby on its three televisions.

Offers on drinks and meals will be available throughout the tournament.

The Pavilion Bar. Picture: Google Maps The Pavilion Bar. Picture: Google Maps

The Observatory

One of Worle’s favourite alehouses has a fantastic atmosphere on game day.

Renowned as being a lively hub for watching sports, Premier League football will also be shown from 11am to midnight.

The Windsor Castle. Picture: Google Maps The Windsor Castle. Picture: Google Maps

The Pavilion Bar

This watering hole’s main bar is closed for refurbishment during the rugby feast but fear not, as drinkers can relocate to the basement.

The downstairs bar will be open and with four large screens and ample seating, it is a lovely spot on Weston seafront.

The George and Dragon. Picture: Google Maps The George and Dragon. Picture: Google Maps

The George and Dragon

This Weston boozer has drinks offers on before, during and after all matches.

On game days you can buy a pint for just £3.

The Observatory. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Observatory. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Windsor Castle

A traditional freehouse in Milton is maybe not first on the list when you want to watch live sport.

But with a big television and six beers and ciders on tap, you cannot go far wrong.

