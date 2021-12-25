Best walking spots in Somerset, as told by a 1927 guide book

A gorgeous morning for a walk around a nature reserve on our very own doorstep in Uphill. Picture: Jackie Caven - Credit: jackie caven

The traditional Christmas Day stroll never fails to burn-off those extra mince pies, but where should you go?

Perhaps the answer might be found in a 1927 walking guide to Bristol, Bath and Weston by PE Barnes, reprinted from guides published in the Western Daily Press.

Below are some of the best spots for walking closest to North Somerset as described in 1920's tongue.

An ancient 'cite' of Weston

"The most interesting ramble you can select at any time is the ancient 'British citie' on the hill crest - the grandest of all these relics in the West.

"Worlebury Hill, as you know, is that long wooded upland which you can see on your right as you go by train to Weston. It was planted with trees about 1820. Imagine the whole ridge in ancient times, bare rugged, stretching from Anchor Head on the sea right across to where Worle now stands.

"This bare ridge was fortified by ancient man, ancient Britons and by the Roman legions. All its weak points were defended by arrow pits and ramparts. You can stand here, amid the woods of the Western extremity and look down on pit dwellings. You need not be blessed with too keenly developed an imagination to conjure to your mind the rude communal life lived here by our ancient forbears."

Over Cadbury Camp to Clevedon

"Young schoolboy students of history would do well to come here to this camp, study the contour and note its vantage point and the country it commanded from its height.

"The dry bones of book history are clothed with flesh by the envisaged pictures which scenes like this can conjure to mind.

"How often the pedestrian has climbed these sharp undulations, these ramparts, knowing nothing of the historic interest of the ground he trod and the pages of earliest history with which this hill ridge is associated!"

Tales of Cheddar, Wedmore and Axbridge

"Wedmore stands on the rising ground, four miles south-west of Cheddar.

"King Alfred probably had a place here. Certain it is that here was signed the treaty between Alfred and the Dane, Guthrum, whom he defeated in the great battle of Ethandune, fought at Edington, near Westbury. At Wedmore "where're we tread 'tis haunted holy ground" - in a way, more so even than at Cheddar.

"There is nothing of its kind comparable to it in England, in all Great Britain, nay, in all of Europe. There may be loftier precipices in Norway, and also in Scotland, but in no case is their grandeur like the grandeur of Cheddar."

Burrington Combe, to Winscombe and over Wavering Down

"Goatchurch cavern is by far the longest most intricate of all Burrington's caves.

"An old tradition does say that men have lost their way in it and have been starved to death, but there is probably no more truth in that than in the other tradition which relates to how a dog was put in here and found its way out at Cheddar some three weeks afterwards, with all the hair rubbed off its body!"

The old mariners church at Uphill

"We make straight for the old church, up that steep path from the village street.

"How came such a bleak and exposed site chosen for a place of worship? Legend would give you strange answer, but it is a legend that has done duty for other places, too.

"St Nicholas was patron saint of sailors, this Norman church was fittingly enough dedicated to St Nicholas. First its founders planned to build it in the valley, but each day's work, so runs the legend, was mysteriously undone in the night and the materials carried to the top of the hill. And the builders divined from this that it was the wish of St Nicholas the church should top the hill, thus to serve the landmark for men who ploughed the sea."

Wrington Church and its famous tower

"You must come to Wrington Church for it has one of the finest Western towers in all England - a stately and harmonious composition. It was upon this that the towers of our Houses of Parliament were modelled. Compare the two and you will see it easily enough.

"In the south porch of the church you will see a well-sculptured bust of the great philosopher John Locke. The recently built memorial stone is over near the north wall of the churchyard. It stands exactly on the sit of a little thatched cottage where he was born in 1632. His mother was on a visit to Wrington and John's advent into the world was before it was expected, just as his great thinking, in after life, was before his times."