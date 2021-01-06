Better Health fitness campaign rolled out in North Somerset

Published: 12:15 AM January 5, 2021 Updated: 8:30 AM January 6, 2021

People in North Somerset are encouraged to be more active - Credit: Daniel Reche from Pixabay

People in North Somerset are being encouraged to adopt healthier lifestyles to protect them from Covid-19.

Since the pandemic began, around a quarter of adults in the South West reported snacking on unhealthy food and drinks at least once a day, according to a survey by Public Health England (PHE).

Almost a third of people are exercising less and 11 per cent of drinkers claim their alcohol intake has increased since the second national lockdown.

Better Health logo - Credit: Gov

PHE is launching its Better Health campaign to encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles - by becoming more active, making healthier food choices, losing weight, looking after their mental health or quitting smoking.

The initiative offers support through a variety of free NHS tools, including the updated 12 Week Weight Loss app.

Figures show that 28 per cent of adults in England are living with obesity and 36 per cent are overweight.

Evidence shows that being obese significantly increases a person’s chance of being admitted to intensive care with Covid-19, compared to those with a healthy body mass index.

New research from PHE has found that 76 per cent of adults in the South West want to become healthier this year, with 67 per cent saying the pandemic has motivated them.

Deputy director of population health and wellbeing at Public Health England South West, Tracy Daszkiewicz, said: “The past year has been immensely challenging and being stuck at home much more has understandably seen some unhealthy habits creeping up on us all.

“But our survey shows the vast majority of us want to do something positive in 2021 to improve our health and now is a good time for a reset, whether it be eating more healthily, being a healthier weight, getting more active, stopping smoking or doing more to look after our mental health.”

The campaign targets all adults over 18, with a focus on those aged 40 to 60.

There will be a particular emphasis on groups who are seen as the most affected, including those from black, Asian and ethnic communities, and people with long-term health conditions.

Log on to nhs.uk/betterhealth, or search Better Health, for free tools and support.