Bettine wins British Youth Sailor Of The Year 2020

Published: 1:00 PM January 21, 2021

Bettine was nominated by her RYA coaches for her outstanding hard work and commitment. - Credit: The Kings of Wessex Academy

Student Bettine Harris has been awarded the British Youth Sailor Of The Year 2020 accolade by the British Yachting Awards.

The ceremony was hosted by Sailing Today with Yachts & Yachting group editor, Rob Peake, and winners of the awards were announced on December 3.

Bettine, an A-level student at The Kings of Wessex Academy in Cheddar, started her sailing career at Bristol Corinthian Yacht Club at the age of seven.

She has represented Great Britain in America, Italy, Spain and Portugal in top-level championships.

In her acceptance speech, Bettine thanked all those who she has sailed with through the years and thanked Kings Fitness, Somerset’s TS5C, Extremity and Olympic Sails for their continued support, as well as Bristol Corinthian YC.

Bettine said: “My plan is to progress to the Olympic 470 class. I really want to make sailing my life, it is so exciting - you never know what is going to happen next. Every day is completely different.”