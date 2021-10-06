PICTURES: Big Worle hosts family festival

Published: 9:23 AM October 6, 2021

The Big Worle team hosted a free event in the grounds of Becket School, celebrating 12 months since the development of its Big Local Plan.

Big Worle hosted its Teeny Tiny Festival Goes Large. - Credit: Big Worle

The event also celebrated its partnership with Alliance Homes, Big Worle’s Locally Trusted Organisation.

Given the past 18 months’ circumstances, the team were keen to give people an opportunity to get together and enjoy music from George Evans, Tim Rice, Limited Edition, African drumming and Flamenco dancing.

A theatrical production by Atomic Rhubarb, which has been enabled by Worle’s Big Local funding, premiered in the field and was enjoyed by all.

Refreshments were provided including home-made cakes and a cuppa in the big marquee, supported by volunteers.

People were encouraged to fill in a ‘count me in’ card to express their interests and one lucky card was drawn and the owner of that card won an Alexa Show, which was presented by the mayor of Weston, Cllr James Clayton.

There were creative activities and opportunities to make a fresh smoothie on the Big Worle smoothie bike, and people to talk about new projects such as the wildlife walk and the tech2connect silver surfers sessions already happening on Mondays and Tuesdays in Tamar Court.

As the Big Worle Team work towards their goal of making Worle an even better place to live, a chance to score a goal with TeeDees who are starting netball activities, again funded by Big Local.

The Big Worle team are seeking more local people to be part of the resident-led steering group which will help make decisions about which projects and ideas to develop. Potential projects showcased at the event included “chat benches” intended to counter social isolation, a school and community garden, an outdoor gym and an idea for a local food club.