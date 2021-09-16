Big Worle seeks local hero to open community festival

Published: 11:00 AM September 16, 2021

Big Worle is looking for a local hero to open their community event next weekend.

Teeny Tiny Festival Goes Large will be held at Becket Primary School on September 25.

The event will showcase the work of Big Worle and its partners on the WorleBig Local project during the past year.

Big Worle chairman Colin Golland said: “We are looking for people to nominate a person living in the Big Worle area who has gone above and beyond in the last 12 months to make a positive difference to the community’."

Nominations of up to 150 words or a short video message can be sent to Big Worle via email chair@bigworle.org.uk or by dropping nominations in to Big Worle Hub, in Clovelly Road, before Friday.

Big Worle will then select the person who has made the biggest difference and invite them to perform the opening.

The festival will include live music, African drumming workshops, Flamenco dancing, a fun photo booth, games and activities, refreshments and more.

Much of the entertainment will be provided by local performers, showcasing local talent in the area. Entry to the family-friendly event is free of charge and it will be open to the public from 11am to 3pm.

Big Worle are also looking for volunteers to get involved with the festival. Please email Colin on chair@bigworle.org.uk if you would like to support.