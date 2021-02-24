Big Worle launches love wins social media event

Published: 10:00 AM February 24, 2021

Big Worle has launched a 'love wins’ month on social media, promoting positivity, kindness, self-love and community love.

The charity realises the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on its community and wanted to do something to bring people together.

The social media event is aimed at boosting the morale around the area, while also encouraging people to get involved with things they may not have had the chance to do before.

The first week of the event focused on loving yourself and providing residents with advice and tips on how they can love themselves.

Big Worle teamed up with Emma from Do Yoga and funded a guided relaxation video, as well as another which centred around breathing techniques. These videos can be accessed on the Big Worle Facebook page.

The second week saw Big Worle extend the idea of spreading love by challenging its following to be kind to others.

The community group encouraged people to get involved by completing a task from the friendly February calendar which was also shared on their Facebook page.

Big Worle chairman, Colin Golland, said: “It is vital that we all look after ourselves and each other as much as we can in our community.

"This is why we are focussing on love and connections. We hope that many people will get involved with our campaign and help to make a difference.

"It is simple to get involved, like the Big Worle Facebook page and look out for updates.”

People are encouraged to make kites to demonstrate their passions. There will be prizes available for the most creative ideas and kites.

Once you have made your kite, Big Worle are asking residents to send a picture for their social media pages as well as displaying them in windows to show their support and spread positivity around the area.

To get involved, log on to www.facebook.com/BigWorle or email info@bigworle.org.uk