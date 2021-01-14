Free workshops to raise awareness of seasonal affective disorder

Published: 8:00 AM January 14, 2021

Bev.G.Star's videos have been watched by thousands of people. Picture: Bev Ashmore - Credit: Archant

A Weston artist and workshop host has launched a new project.

Bev Ashmore, also known as Bev.G.Star, has launched the Combat Sad workshop series that has been funded by Big Worle.

The course will include nine free online workshops sessions with aims to combat and raise awareness of seasonal affective disorder.

Bev said: "People generally feel low over the winter months and its a good idea to look for ways to lift their mood through creativity.

"Lifting people’s moods and sharing the gift of creativity has been a wonderful experience and I recommend anyone looking to connect should join us"

The sessions will include a talk about being mindful with a creative activity drawing mandalas and an introduction to meditation from a local professional.

The course is due to start today (Thursday) online and will be weekly on a Thursday evening. People wishing to attended can join at any time over the nine weeks.

Anyone wanting to take part in the workshops can contact chair@bigworle.org.uk