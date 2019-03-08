Big Worle reopens after £9k revamp
PUBLISHED: 10:58 24 March 2019
A community hub in Worle reopened at the weekend following a refurbishment to make it more friendly to users.
Big Worle, in Clovelly Road, was closed for 10 days to allow the work to take place and hosted a relaunch part on March 16.
The charity partnered with arts company Terrestrial and artist Megan Clarke-Bagnall to redesign the hub, which cost around £9,000 taken from the National Lottery fund.
Big Worle spent four weeks consulting with service users to find out what changes they wanted to make, including a book swap service, notice boards for each group using the space and displays of art galleries which youngsters have created.
Trustee Keith Bush believes the changes will make the centre a more attractive place to visit.
He said: “The feedback we had from people was the hub was quite cold before, but now it is a really colourful, bright and welcoming space.
“Craft and parent groups have more user friendly services and we are now able to showcase the work people create here.”