Big Worle reopens after £9k revamp

Big Worle celebrating it's refurbishment with a grand reopening. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A community hub in Worle reopened at the weekend following a refurbishment to make it more friendly to users.

Big Worle, in Clovelly Road, was closed for 10 days to allow the work to take place and hosted a relaunch part on March 16.

The charity partnered with arts company Terrestrial and artist Megan Clarke-Bagnall to redesign the hub, which cost around £9,000 taken from the National Lottery fund.

Big Worle spent four weeks consulting with service users to find out what changes they wanted to make, including a book swap service, notice boards for each group using the space and displays of art galleries which youngsters have created.

Trustee Keith Bush believes the changes will make the centre a more attractive place to visit.

He said: “The feedback we had from people was the hub was quite cold before, but now it is a really colourful, bright and welcoming space.

“Craft and parent groups have more user friendly services and we are now able to showcase the work people create here.”