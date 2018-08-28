Advanced search

PICTURES: Big Worle’s Christmas fair

PUBLISHED: 13:58 19 December 2018

Father Christmas came to visit youngsters in Worle on Saturday.

Big Worle hosted its Christmas fair at its Clovelly Road hub.

Its office was converted into a grotto and children were handed presents.

Hot drinks and mince pies were served and kids got to try out the hub’s silent disco equipment.

Craft making stalls were also set up and any left over presents from Santa’s grotto will be donated to Weston Foodbank.

Big Worle administrator Vicki Tucker said: “It was a day for the whole community and it went very well overall.

“We wanted to provide gifts for children who would not be able to receive some at this time of year.”

The hub will end its programme of festive events tomorrow (Thursday), with improvised Christmas story-telling sessions taking place from 1-4pm and 5.30-6.30pm.

Entry is free but people are asked to make a donation to the foodbank.

