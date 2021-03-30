Big Worle's Easter activities

Published: 2:47 PM March 30, 2021

A Worle community group has been busy creating Easter themed activities for young and old to enjoy.

In order to keep the children in the area entertained, for Easter this year, Big Worle created activity packs. These included Easter themed activities, colouring sheets, ingredients and Easter recipes.

Some craft-based activities including how to make an origami chick and some daffodil windmill kits were also provided to keep the children busy.

Cards made by the children at Becket Primary School. - Credit: Big Worle

The Easter activity packs included three lucky winners in their find the golden egg challenge. These children won an Easter egg.

Big Worle recognised that it is placed in Worle to improve the 'blue zone' area and make a difference to residents. It hopes these Easter packs will link old and young and reduce the social isolation caused by living through a year of the coronavirus pandemic, and are linking up the students of Becket School with older residents who live in neighbouring Tamar Court and St Clements Court.

Becket Primary School made Easter cards which were happily received by the older generation. Big Worle would like to say a big thanks to the reception and year one children who have worked extremely hard on the cards.

On Saturday, Big Worle will be putting on a Covid-safe Easter trail around the blue zone.

The aim of the trail is to find nine letters of a word using the blue zone map, which can be found on Big Worle’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The first family to send their pictures to the Big Worle Facebook page will win a brilliant prize for the whole family.

Big Worle's Easter packs. - Credit: Big Worle

Big Worle chairman Colin Golland said: “As a community organisation we hope that the local Big Worle residents will get involved with the exciting plans we have for the Easter period. We hope that during these difficult times we can all come together to make a difference in the area."

Big Worle's Easter window. - Credit: Big Worle

If you would like to get involved with the Easter Trail activity, or would like to know more about the Big Worle project, either email info@bigworle.org.uk, call 07903 949162 or find them on Facebook by searching for Big Worle.