Bike stolen after garage break-in

Police have launched a bike theft appeal. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A garage has been broken into and a bicycle stolen in Weston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking witnesses to a burglary in Brighton Road on April 13 between 10pm and 9am the next morning.

CCTV enquiries are taking place, and footage shows a person, wearing an orange jacket, that police would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

The bike is described as cyan and grey, having number 13 stickers, a small USB light on the handlebars, bottle cage, black pannier rack and a large red light on the rear.

Police would like to remind people to protect their property by storing bicycles in their home, or ensure they are kept in an outbuilding such as an alarmed and locked shed or garage.

If you have seen the bike, or have any information about the incident and person in the orange coat, report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220081866.