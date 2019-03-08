Advanced search

Weston Bike night raises thousands for charity

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 August 2019

Royal British Legion Bike Night on Weston Beach Lawns. Picture : MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hundreds of bikers have been descending on Weston's Beach Lawns this summer to show off their wheels and raise money for charity.

The bike nights are held every Thursday from 6pm, when motorcyclists from across the South West head for the town.

Each biker pays a £1 to take part and all the proceeds go to the Royal British Legion.

Up to 700 bikers attend - with some even travelling from abroad.

Weston Bike Night has been running since 2008 and has raised more than £120,000 for the cause so far.

The nights are often themed and participants can win prizes for bike of the night.

The Royal British Legion Bike Nights run every Thursday until September 12.

The charity is looking for businesses to sponsor the weekly prizes for bikers.

Anyone keen to help out with the events, can contact Lyn by emailing lynlovell6@gmail.com or by calling 07581 731307.

Super Cooper and May come out on top at Weston’s Mixed Open greensomes stableford

Weston's Jean Cooper and Liam May with vice-captain Andy Balcombe and runners-up at the Mixed Open greensomes event

‘‘We have to be better’ says Scott Laird after grabbing late equaliser at Merthyr

Scott Laird equalised for Weston deep into added time. Picture: Josh Thomas

REPORT: Late drama as Scott Laird penalty earns Weston a point at Merthyr Town

Scott Laird equalised for Weston deep into added time. Picture: Josh Thomas

Speedway: Rebels ready for Monarchs meeting

Chris Harris (red) battles for supremacy (pic Haggis Hartmann)

Merthyr Town 1-1 Weston – Player ratings

The Mercury has graded Weston's performances after Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Merthyr Town.
