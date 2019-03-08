Weston Bike night raises thousands for charity

Royal British Legion Bike Night on Weston Beach Lawns. Picture : MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of bikers have been descending on Weston's Beach Lawns this summer to show off their wheels and raise money for charity.

The bike nights are held every Thursday from 6pm, when motorcyclists from across the South West head for the town.

Each biker pays a £1 to take part and all the proceeds go to the Royal British Legion.

Up to 700 bikers attend - with some even travelling from abroad.

Weston Bike Night has been running since 2008 and has raised more than £120,000 for the cause so far.

The nights are often themed and participants can win prizes for bike of the night.

The Royal British Legion Bike Nights run every Thursday until September 12.

The charity is looking for businesses to sponsor the weekly prizes for bikers.

Anyone keen to help out with the events, can contact Lyn by emailing lynlovell6@gmail.com or by calling 07581 731307.

