Have you seen these bikes?

Police have launched an appeal to trace a motorbike and three bikes which were reported stolen from a garage in Highbridge.
The burglary is believed to have taken place on May 16 between 11pm and 6.30am the following morning in Old Burnham Road.
The items are described as a red and white Beta 200RR off-road motorcycle, grey Trek Remedy push bike, a Green Giant electric mountain bike and a black specialised Rockhopper bike.
Since the incident was reported, extra night-time reassurance patrols have been conducted.
Anybody who witnessed the event, or has seen the items for sale, is asked to call 101 and give the crime reference number 5221107330.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 08005 55111.
