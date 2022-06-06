News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
11-year-old settles 100-year-old railway debate at Weston shopping centre

Paul Jones

Published: 7:57 AM June 6, 2022
Billie Jarvis with her winning design for Super-Truro

Billie Jarvis with her winning design for Super-Truro - Credit: Weston Modellers

An 11-year-old youngster used her design skills to settle a 100-year-old train debate.

Billie Jarvis proved once and for all that the Great Western Railway 
locomotive, City of Truro, is faster than the Flying Scotsman - with a bit of help from modern railway technology.

The youngster won a competition to design a faster City of Truro during a pop-up model railway at Weston-super-Mare's Sovereign Centre last week.

After she submitted her design, the Burnham and District Model Railway Club got to work building a working model of her plans.

And a good crowd watched Billie's 'Super-Truro' comfortably beat a live steam powered model Scotsman - unlike the original 102mph record event in 1904, which Great Western railway kept secret fearing the public were scared of high speeds.

"The Flying Scotsman claimed the 100mph crown in 1934, only to hear GWR cry foul," said a club spokesperson. 

"Railway fans have argued about who won ever since."

Sovereign Centre manager Jon Walton added: "Billie had a great grasp of the technology that makes trains go faster and the model race was genuinely nail-biting."

