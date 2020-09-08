Advanced search

Three bin lorries gutted in Weston blaze

PUBLISHED: 20:35 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:35 08 September 2020

Firefighters battled the blaze in Winterstoke Road.

Three recycling lorries were destroyed in a fire at Biffa’s waste depot in Weston-super-Mare this afternoon (Tuesday).

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to the depot on Winterstoke Road at 3.48pm after three vehicles caught fire.

Crews from Weston, Avomouth, Southmead and Winscombe attended the incident and using 9 breathing apparatus, a high pressure hose reel and 25 litres of foam to put out the blaze.

The vehicles were empty at the time and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Waste collection services are expected to continue as normal tomorrow.

The council’s contractors, Biffa, have secured alternative vehicles for their collection routes.

