Bingo Lingo is coming back to Weston next week

A crazy night filled with twerking, sing-off and bingo is coming to Weston.

Bingo Lingo will be at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, this week.

Attendees are in for a weird and wonderful night filled with dance offs, twerking, sing-offs, rave classics and plenty more.

The company, which has toured all over the country, have changed how you see bingo.

They have shaken the dust out and turned it into one exhilarating, party, raving, mad bingo night.

And also a chance to win prizes.

Bingo Lingo has quickly become a phenomenon, and they are now touring across UK venues.

You will need bring £1 for your Bingo book, this is important to play.

Bingo Lingo will be at The Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on November 29 at 6pm.

Tickets, priced £1-8, can be purchased at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk