Wildlife group asks households to count up birds in gardens

A robin. Picture: Chris Bollen (iWitness24) (c) copyright newzulu.com

A nature group is asking for households to help out with a wildlife survey.

The Yatton and Congresbury Wildlife Action Group (YACWAG) will be launching its 13th annual bird survey next week.

People are asked to keep a tally of the number of birds they see in their gardens from Christmas Eve until January 2.

It allows YACWAG to keep track of populations.

The previous 12 years have seen blackbirds come out on top.

Entrants who return completed forms by January 10 will be put into a prize draw and the results published online.

A bird survey can be downloaded at www.yacwag.org.uk, collected from libraries in Yatton and Congresbury or received from Win Lowman on 01934 833596.