Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wildlife group asks households to count up birds in gardens

PUBLISHED: 17:31 23 December 2018

A robin. Picture: Chris Bollen (iWitness24)

A robin. Picture: Chris Bollen (iWitness24)

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A nature group is asking for households to help out with a wildlife survey.

The Yatton and Congresbury Wildlife Action Group (YACWAG) will be launching its 13th annual bird survey next week.

People are asked to keep a tally of the number of birds they see in their gardens from Christmas Eve until January 2.

It allows YACWAG to keep track of populations.

The previous 12 years have seen blackbirds come out on top.

Entrants who return completed forms by January 10 will be put into a prize draw and the results published online.

A bird survey can be downloaded at www.yacwag.org.uk, collected from libraries in Yatton and Congresbury or received from Win Lowman on 01934 833596.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Latest from the Weston Mercury

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

Readers react to perceived rise in drug dealing in parts of Weston town centre

Weston Museum. Picture: Keith Spicer

Mental health deal extended for three years

Organiser Sally Kinley Mental health coffee morning being held to raise awareness and funds for North Somerset's wellbeing service at Curzon Cinema. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Winner of cheeky Penny Chuffin’ Competition announced

Julie Powell after winning this year's Penny Chuffin' Competiton. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Village care home gifts Christmas lunches to combat loneliness

The Laurels Care Home is welcoming older people in to enjoy a Christmas meal. Picture: Country Court Care
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists