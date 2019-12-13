Christmas bird survey in Congresbury and Yatton

Bird spotting will take place in Congresbury and Yatton. Picture: Bryony Greaves (iwitness24) (c) copyright newzulu.com

Bird watchers are being asked to take part in YACWAG's Christmas bird survey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yatton & Congresbury Wildlife Action Group has organised the festive survey each year since 2006. This year also marks the group's 20th birthday and members are hoping lots of naturists will take part to make this the best survey so far.

The informal survey will provide information on which birds visit gardens between Christmas Eve and January 2. So far the blackbird has been the star performer, it is the bird seen in most gardens every single year.

To take part, a survey form can be downloaded at www.yacwag.org.uk, collected at Yatton or Congresbury library or call Win Lowman on 01934 833596.

All forms returned will be entered in a prize draw and the results of the survey will be published on the YACWAG website and in the local media.

For help with identifying birds, visit www.bto.org or www.rspb.org.uk