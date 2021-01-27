WSM front teaser 2801

Published: 11:15 PM January 27, 2021

The RNLI wants to build a new lifeboat station, training facility and other operational buildings on the pier. - Credit: Archant

The owners of Weston's Birnbeck Pier have purchased the landmark from themselves - under a different company name.

Following a High Court order, CNM purchased Birnbeck Island and pier on January 22 under a new entity, Birnbeck Holdings Limited.

Wahid Samady is chairman of both companies.

North Somerset Council said the purchase does not impact the authority's compulsory purchase order process, which will continue as planned to restore the pier and, working with Historic England, allow the RNLI back on the island .

The RNLI believes returning its life-saving operations to Birnbeck Island is 'the most credible option' to enable it to provide the safest service for Weston.

But while CNM also wants the RNLI to move its base back to the island, it believes the charity should contribute to the costs of the pier's repair works.

