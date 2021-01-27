WSM front teaser 2801
- Credit: Archant
The owners of Weston's Birnbeck Pier have purchased the landmark from themselves - under a different company name.
Following a High Court order, CNM purchased Birnbeck Island and pier on January 22 under a new entity, Birnbeck Holdings Limited.
Wahid Samady is chairman of both companies.
North Somerset Council said the purchase does not impact the authority's compulsory purchase order process, which will continue as planned to restore the pier and, working with Historic England, allow the RNLI back on the island .
The RNLI believes returning its life-saving operations to Birnbeck Island is 'the most credible option' to enable it to provide the safest service for Weston.
But while CNM also wants the RNLI to move its base back to the island, it believes the charity should contribute to the costs of the pier's repair works.
The Mercury has comments from the council, RNLI, CNM and the Birnbeck Regeneration Trust inside.
Most Read
- 1 CNM Estates purchase Birnbeck Pier with new company
- 2 RNLI believes return to Birnbeck Island 'the most credible option' for Weston
- 3 Weston town centre to undergo 'facelift' next month
- 4 Weston woman celebrates 105th birthday
- 5 Housing groups preparing application to build medical centre in village
- 6 Weston site to offer more coronavirus tests for people with symptoms
- 7 Weston café raising funds to deliver meals to frontline workers
- 8 Town council increases precept to fund events, improvements and staff training
- 9 Work begins on Weston's £20million broadband investment
- 10 Council says it is aware of rat problem in Weston