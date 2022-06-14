Weston restaurant launches three course cost of living menu

A French-style restaurant in Weston has launched a new menu to 'help tackle the cost of living crisis'.

Bistrot Pierre, in Princess Royal Square, has announced a three-course meal, added with a glass of complimentary house wine, for just £22 in a bid to help people eat out without having to break the bank.

The fixed price menu soirée includes French classics from the eateries signature dish beef bourguignon, chicken printanier and vegetable tagine, all served with Cuvée 22 wine.

Starters include French onion soup and chicken liver parfait, with deserts ranging from Crème Brûlée and sorbet.

This special cost of living menu is only available for a limited time between Monday and Thursday from 5pm.

CEO of Bistrot Pierre, Nick White, said: "As we all feel the pinch of increased living costs, we have launched a deliciously affordable new three course menu which also includes a glass of our signature wine.

"We’re acutely aware of the difficult circumstances our customers are facing in this current economic climate, which is why we have created this new evening menu set at £22 which allows people to still have a night out and enjoy their Bistrot favourites.

"With a fixed price and a complimentary glass of our signature Cuvée 22 wine added in as well, there are no hidden surprises so people know exactly how much they are spending and can focus on enjoying their evening out with friends, family or colleagues instead.

"For the first time, the menu features dishes that have been specifically developed for the Prix Fixe menu only, such as a baked camembert starter, and mains like the chicken Diane and hake fillet.

"We have worked with our long-term wine partner, Frédéric Garrabou, to source premium grape varietals from selected vineyards in the South of France for this exclusive wine to celebrate over 25 years of the Bistrot Pierre brand.

"An additional set menu is also available with our Sunday menu, which offers two courses for £18.95 or three courses for £22.95."

The Bistrot chain was set up in Nottingham 27 years ago and currently has 19 locations across the UK.

To book a table, visit the Bistrot Pierre website at www.bistrotpierre.co.uk.