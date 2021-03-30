Bistrot Pierre preparing for busy summer as restrictions ease

Published: 7:00 AM March 30, 2021 Updated: 8:32 AM March 30, 2021

A Weston restaurant is expecting its busiest ever summer as staff prepare for its long-awaited reopening next month.

Miguel Martinez took over as general manager of Bistrot Pierre in December, but was only able to work in the venue for six days before the lockdown.

Miguel - who was food and beverage manager at the Marriott Hotel in London’s Regents Park before moving to Weston last year – has been busy hiring and training staff and ensuring the venue is Covid safe ready to welcome guests.

Miguel Martinez, general manager of Bistrot Pierre, is looking forward to welcoming customers back to the restaurant. - Credit: Bistrot Pierre

He said: “I’m expecting the biggest summer for the South West. With the travel ban, we are expecting Weston to be very busy for all the hotels and restaurants, so I’m hiring talented people to make sure we are ready."

Bistrot Pierre, in Princess Royal Square, is introducing its Bistrot Rapide takeaway service on April 1. The van, which is parked outside the restaurant, will serve coffees, ice cream, cakes and pastries. When restrictions allow on April 12, it will also serve beers and cocktails.

From April 12, customers will be able to dine outside at Bistrot Pierre. Miguel has expanded the outdoor seating areas to cater for 120 guests – by opening the balcony up for diners, and adding 40-50 more seats to the ground floor terrace.

On May 17, Bistrot Pierre will be able to seat customers inside. Miguel said: “Everything will be Covid safe with social distancing. We have signs all over the venue directing customers where to sit and which way to walk in and out.

“All staff will be wearing masks and everyone will have to go through track and trace at the entrance. There will be no ordering by phone. People will be served at their table.

“We have changed a couple of dishes, but the menu is very similar. We are also adding a specials menu every day with fresh fish.”

Miguel is also hoping to hold live music in the bar on Fridays and Saturdays and monthly jazz nights in the restaurant with a three-course meal and bottle of wine.

He said: “We are doing everything we can to make sure we have a great team, great service and great ambience. I am looking forward to seeing every guest. We have missed all our customers and we can’t wait to see them.“