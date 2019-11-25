Advanced search

Congresbury business raises thousands of pounds for charity during Mallorca challenge

PUBLISHED: 21:00 26 November 2019

Riders take on Mallorca challenge to raise money for Bristol-based charity

Riders take on Mallorca challenge to raise money for Bristol-based charity

A team of 50 riders linked to a Congresbury business cycled 250 miles to raise money for charity.

The riders from Black and White Hospitality, raised more than £40,000 during the charity fundraiser for PROPS - a Bristol charity that provides services and opportunities for people with learning difficulties.

The group, which was headed by the company's chief executive Nick Taplin, and Shezan Aslam, rode close to 250 miles in Mallorca, while ascending 12,000 feet, on some of Europe's most prominent cycling roads, including Sa Calobra.

The firm, which runs DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House, has raised £175,000 for charities over the past four years.

Nick said: "This was the fourth ride the firm has  been involved with so far, and to have raised more  than £175,000 for charitable causes is a fantastic achievement.

"Everyone who took part excelled and pushed themselves to the limit."

