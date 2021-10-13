Community safe space opened by Weston mayor

Published: 3:00 PM October 13, 2021

Weston mayor, Cllr James Clayton opened the venue as part of the town council's Black History Month celebrations. - Credit: Weston Town Council.

Weston's mayor kicked off a series of Black History Month celebrations the town would hold during October by officially opening a community space designed to encourage inclusivity and creative discussion.

The CHAT Room (Centre of Equality, Diversity and Culture) was created by the North Somerset BME Network charity which recently converted the premises from an office block.

A trustee for the charity, Ian Noah, told the Mercury that it was not expecting the level of demand for a communal space like the CHAT Room.

Mr Noah said: " When we began discussions, we had no idea how quickly things would develop.

"We were expecting a quiet start this year, in advance of working towards a much bigger celebration across North Somerset next year.

"We did not anticipate just how much support we would receive and it is clear that there is a real desire to make this happen. We are really grateful to the town council, the museum and all who are getting involved."

The CHAT Room is designed to be a safe space for Weston. - Credit: Weston Town Council

Weston's mayor echoed this sentiment, calling the space a great way for communities to come together in support.

Cllr James Clayton told the Mercury: "The opening of The CHAT Room is a great initiative that will provide the community a safe space for any individuals or community groups to meet and use for free enabling communities to come together and support each other."

The CHAT Room has been convereted from an office premises. - Credit: Weston Town Council.

The space's first exhibition is named Proud To Be and will run until the end of October.

Weston Town Council will hold a series of events to mark Black History Month in the town, with the next being a free-to-attend evening with writer and activist, Roger Griffith MBE called From the Windrush to the Whitehouse.

This will be held at Weston Museum on October 19 starting at 7.30pm.

Weston Museum will also hold three more free-to-attend music events on October 21, 22 and 28.

TwoManTing in concert will be held on October 21 at 7.30pm.

A Musical Journey with Johnny Mars will take place at the museum on October 22 at 7.30pm.

Marvin Muoneké will give a free performance at The Vaults Bar, in South Parade, on October 28 at 7.30pm.

For more information visit www.westonmuseum.org/events