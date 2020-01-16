Villagers enjoy wassail at Blagdon orchard
PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 January 2020
Archant
Cider and singing kept villagers entertained at a wassail in Blagdon.
Scores of families met at the New Inn to take part in the unusual tradition, which involves blessing the trees for this year's harvest.
Somerset Morris put on a lively performance to kick off the festivities.
Lesley Barwick was crowned apple queen, and the villagers made their way to Eldred's orchards to take part in the ceremony.
Cider-soaked toast was hung from the branches of the apple trees, and children banged their pots and pans to scare away any spirits.
Rifleman Alan Barwick let off some shots before the trees were blessed, and the ceremony held.
Villagers passed around the friendship cup to sample the cider made from last year's fruit.
The celebrations continued at the New Inn, in Park Lane.
Wassailing is a pagan tradition to ensure a good cider apple harvest for the following year.