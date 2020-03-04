Advanced search

Villagers hold pancake races

PUBLISHED: 16:02 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 04 March 2020

Blagdon children enjoying their pancakes at the Village Club.

Hungry children took part in pancake-flipping races at a feast organised by a Blagdon church.

St Andrew's Church invited families in to celebrate Shrove Tuesday by tucking into some freshly cooked pancakes.

Volunteers cooked up batches of pancakes and youngsters chose from a variety of sweet fillings.

The church also put on pancake relay races for the children.

St Andrew's Church puts on the event every year for families in the village.

Organiser Trish Murphy said: "We normally make up about 300 pancakes, but we didn't have as many people this year.

"We don't run it as a fundraiser, we just do it as a fun activity for the children because it's been running in the village for so long."

Shrove Tuesday is the traditional feast before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

It is celebrated in some Christian countries by consuming pancakes

