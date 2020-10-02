Advanced search

Langford housing development soon to be completed

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 October 2020

Bellway South West

Work on a housing development in Langford is due to be completed soon.

A street view of the housing development in Langford.A street view of the housing development in Langford.

Bellway South West’s Blagdon Gardens, off Bristol Road, features 43 homes which have been under construction since December 2018.

The development features two, three, four and five-bedroom homes with four properties yet to be sold.

Sales manager, Rachel Way said: “The development has proven to be popular with young families and couples who are looking to start a family.

“One-to-one appointments can be made where prospective buyers can visit the site and ask any questions they may have to our sales staff.”

There are four, four and five-bedroom homes available to buy at Blagdon Gardens.There are four, four and five-bedroom homes available to buy at Blagdon Gardens.

Site manager, Simon Blackburn was awarded the Pride in Job industry award for his role at Blagdon Gardens back in July.

Prices for the remaining homes begin at £319,995.

For more information about properties for sale, log on to www.bellway.co.uk or call 01462 323308.

Langford housing development soon to be completed

