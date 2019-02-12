Advanced search

Villagers light up sky with lantern parade

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 February 2019

Blagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Blagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

The sky above Blagdon was filled with lanterns as villagers enjoyed a fundraising festival in aid of the school.

Blagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBlagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children had made impressive lanterns including fish, butterflies, stars and dragonflies which lit up the late evening sky.

The parade started at the New Inn, in Park Lane, with drinks and lantern lighting before revellers snaked their way to The Mead to show off their colourful creations.

North Somerset Samba took part in the parade and more than 150 people joined in with the festivities.

Blagdon Lantern Parade is hugely popular and villagers spend weeks preparing for the spectacle which is held to light up the end of winter.

Blagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBlagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Lamplighters, from Bristol, ran lantern-making workshops in the run up to the event.

Schools in Blagdon, Burrington, Wrington and Ubley and scouts, cubs, guides and beavers made lanterns for the parade.

Children were also able to buy lantern-making kits from the village shop.

The festival ended at Blagdon Primary School with hot drinks, snacks and more lights.

Blagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBlagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The PTA believes it has raised around £700 from the event which will be put towards a project to install a covered creative area in the school grounds.

Blagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBlagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Blagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBlagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Blagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBlagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Blagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBlagdon Lantern parade through the village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

