Villagers enjoy popular lantern parade

Blagdon Lantern Parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Colourful lanterns filled the sky in Blagdon as families took part in a vibrant procession through the village.

Families gathered at the New Inn, in Park Lane, before parading their impressive creations through the village, ending at Blagdon Primary School, where hot drinks and food were served to revellers.

The event is organised by the school's parent teacher association (PTA) to raise money for the school.

Organisers held lantern-making workshops in the run-up to the event to give people tips on how to make the decorations.

Families put in a fantastic effort with birds, rabbits and more traditional lanterns lighting up the night.

Blagdon Lantern Parade is held to light up the end of winter and it is a hugely popular event.

Schools and community groups from neighbouring villages also take part in the festivities.

