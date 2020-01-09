Pub to host wassail ceremony

Blagdon Wassail ceremony, rifleman Alan Barwick, organiser Julie Chamberlain and Apple Queen Suzanne Bowerman.. Archant

Villagers are preparing to enjoy a traditional wassail ceremony in Blagdon on Saturday.

Revellers will gather at The New Inn, in Park Lane, at 11.30am ready for a performance from the Somerset Morris dancers at 12.10pm.

A queen of the festival will be chosen and crowned and she will then lead the procession to Eldred's Orchard for the blessing and ceremony.

Fruit trees are watered with cider and toast soaked in cider will be hung from the branches.

The trees will be blessed and the spectators asked to join in with an incantation while children bang pots and the rifleman will let off a couple of shots.

Villagers can continue the cider-fuelled celebrations back at The New Inn.

Wassailing is an ancient custom which involves singing to the health of fruit trees in the hope they will provide a bountiful harvest in the autumn.