Village shop to deliver to people who are isolated

Blagdon Stores owners Johanna and Graham Brown offering order service over phone and delivery to help people who are isolated. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A village shop is offering phone orders and home deliveries to those who are stuck inside due to the coronavirus.

Blagon Stores is offering doorstep deliveries to Blagdon, Butcombe, Burrington, Aldwick and Ubley.

Owner Johanna Brown said: “People are welcome to give us a call and we will take their order and card payment over the phone and deliver whatever items they want to them.

“It’s early days, but talking to customers, we think this is going to be used a lot in the future.

“We’ve got a fair few customers who are over 70.”

People over 70, and those with chronic health conditions, are being advised to avoid social contact and self-isolate.

Johanna is keen to help people who are unable to go out to buy food and essential items.

To book a delivery, call 01761 462238.