Weston's Blakehay Theatre will reopen next year for the first time since the Covid pandemic began.

The theatre last held performances in March 2020 and has undergone construction work throughout the pandemic.

Theatre manager Sally Health told the Mercury that she can not wait to get shows up and running again for people after a difficult time.

She said: "We are so happy to be opening the theatre bringing live performances back. It has been a tough couple of years, not just for us but for the whole industry.

"The pandemic has impacted heavily on theatre and we hope that 2022 will be our busiest year yet. We have an amazing variety of shows and we are confident that there is something for everyone.

"We cannot wait to welcome people back into this beautiful building, there really is nothing like sitting in a theatre and watching a live performance.”

The refurbished Blakehay Theatre. - Credit: Blakehay Theatre

The Blakehay received a Culture Recovery Fund Grant from central government in October 2020 and used some of this to fund its Comedy At The Quarry show in June.

The rest of this funding was used to improve the structure's ventilation and pay for a complete electrical rewiring to improve its carbon footprint.

Town Council clerk, Malcolm Nicholson said: "The small but beautiful Blakehay Theatre is the town’s own theatre, owned by the people of our town through the town council.

"It is wonderful to see it reopening after nearly two years and a refurbishment and I am definitely going to take the opportunity to see a show in early 2022.”

The refurbished Blakehay Theatre. - Credit: Blakehay Theatre

Postponed shows from 2020 will also be rescheduled for 2022 and local drama groups will be given a chance to perform in the heart of Weston.

The theatre's studios will reopen on the week commencing January 10, with the first performance by Weston Operatic Society juniors in the group's aptly named show, Opening Up.

This will take place on January 29 and 30 with the public invited to an open day on January 22, from 10am to 4pm.

The theatre is an approved venue to be able to use the industry-wide See it Safely mark, so people can feel confident and safe knowing that the venue is Covid-secure and will be following the latest government guidance.

For more information visit www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk