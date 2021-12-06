Weston's Blakehay Theatre scores £40k funding

Weston's Blakehay Theatre will receive a grant worth almost £40,000 to ensure it reopens in January of next year.

The theatre, owned by Weston Town Council, is scheduled to open its doors to the public once again next month after undergoing extensive renovations throughout the Covid pandemic.

Arts Council England awarded a grant of £39,238, to aid the Blakehay as part of a wider £100million scheme to revitalise the country's culture industry.

Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, said: "Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they are from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

The theatre's manager, Sally Heath was 'thrilled' with the announcement. - Credit: Archant

More than £1.2billion has been awarded by the Culture Recovery Fund to around 5,000 museums, theatres, music venues and more.

The Blakehay's manager, Sally Heath, told the Mercury that she was grateful to receive the funding as there had been minimal income since its closure in March 2020.

Sally said: "We are thrilled that this money has meant that we are able to re-open the theatre in January 2022."

Previously speaking on the reopening, Sally said: "The pandemic has impacted heavily on theatre and we hope that 2022 will be our busiest year yet.

"We have an amazing variety of shows and we are confident that there is something for everyone.

"We cannot wait to welcome people back into this beautiful building, there really is nothing like sitting in a theatre and watching a live performance.”

The Blakehay Theatre will reopen in January 2022. - Credit: Archant

The theatre's studios will reopen on the week commencing January 10, with the first performance by Weston Operatic Society juniors in the group's aptly named show, Opening Up.

Community classes will also return, including a few new classes for 2022.

John Crockford-Hawley, North Somerset Council's chairman of Heritage Arts and Culture Committee, told the Mercury that the decision "shows Government confidence in what the Town Council is trying to achieve with its revamped Blakehay Theatre."

The Blakehay is an approved venue to be able to use the industry-wide ‘See it Safely’ mark, so you can feel confident and safe knowing that the venue is Covid-secure and will be following the latest government guidance.