Bleadon Country Show supports air ambulance charity

Organisers of Bleadon Country Show donating money to Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance. Archant

Villagers raised hundreds of pounds for charity by supporting the newly revived Bleadon Country Show.

The family show has had a four-year break, but villagers were delighted to see it return this summer with competitive classes for horses and dogs and sports events.

Owners entered their four-legged friends into the show to vie for the top prizes.

The show also boasted a fine food and craft market, which attracted a number of visitors.

Crowds browsed the stalls to pick up a variety of treats and gifts for their loved ones.

The event raised £500 which organisers have donated to the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

The show committee would like to thank all the businesses who offered their support, along with hosts Appledore Farm, and everyone who attended the event.

Bleadon Country Show will take place next year on August 22.