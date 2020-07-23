Bleadon Farm Shop opens new butchery

Bleadon Farm Shop delivery driver Jazmin Lojko

Bleadon Farm Shop has remained opened throughout the pandemic and expanded it services by offering free local delievery and opening a new butchery.

Bleadon Farm Shopr Owner Alistair House Bleadon Farm Shopr Owner Alistair House

Owners Alistair and Charlotte House, sell only locally produced meat, and aim to introduce a range of products, including speciality burgers, sausages, chicken Kievs and salt beef.

Safety measures have been put in place, with hand sanitiser available and three customers only able to shop at the same time. Staff also wear gloves and are shielded behind perspex screens.

Whilst isolating at home, Charlotte recruited new staff and continued to run her business from a distance.

Charlotte said: “Everyone pulled together to make this happen and it just shows what an amazing team of people can do in very challenging circumstances. Barry the butcher sometimes struggles to keep up with demand, as soon as one delivery comes in, the meat is sold out - especially the fillet steak.”

Bleadon Farm Shop Butchery Bleadon Farm Shop Butchery

The butchery is an additional service to the shop that has been offering free home delivery to residents of Uphill, Loxton and Bleadon. Many of the Farm Shop’s customers are elderly or have been isolating,

Local residents Jenny and Nigel Venning self-isolated in order to shield Jenny’s 92-year-old mum who lives with them. In a letter of thanks to the shop for their delivery service, jenny wrote:

“We can all survive on basics, but we were concerned about even going into a supermarket in case we became infected and either passed it on or were unable to care for her. We cannot thank you enough.”

Local resident David Chinn, was so impressed by the shop’s service, that he wrote to the Bleadon Parish Council requesting that the shop receives a certificate of thanks.

Alistair said: “Supporting local businesses is vital. If shoppers don’t support locally, hardworking independent small businesses such as Bleadon Farm shop might not survive. We are so grateful to the village for their continued support of Bleadon Farm Shop, Post Office and new butchery.”

The butchery is open from 9.00am-5pm from Tuesdays to Fridays and on Saturday from 9.00am to 1.00pm. Vacuum packed meat is available on Sundays and Mondays. Orders can be placed on 01934 815584.