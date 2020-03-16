Advanced search

Pictures: Bleadon youngsters put on stunning flower show

PUBLISHED: 14:46 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 16 March 2020

Natalie with the King Cup, awarded for the most points in the under five's category.

Bleadon Horticultural Society

Bleadon’s Coronation Hall blossomed as it hosted the village’s 46th annual Spring Show on March 7.

Lauren and Rosie with their Junior Cup trophy.Lauren and Rosie with their Junior Cup trophy.

Around 180 entries took part in the Bleadon Horticultural Society event after managing to protect their crops from the recent storms.

Tim Erridge left with the silverware in the fiercely contested cut-flowers category.

Showgoers had more than just floral displays to enjoy, with a selection of homecrafts being judged, and cakes to indulge in.

Elsewhere, Sue Davey and Chris Parkinson shared the honours for their photographic entries. The well-represented Easter exhibit category was won by Jan Marshman.

Exhibits from the Spring ShowExhibits from the Spring Show

It wasn’t just the adults with green fingers, though, as five-year-old Natalie scooped herself the King Cup for most points overall in the five years and under contest.

Lauren and Rosie shared the Junior Cup, awarded to the winners of the under 11s category.

