Thatchers Cider donates apple trees to village community
- Credit: Bleadon in Bloom
Ten apple trees have been planted by Bleadon in Bloom volunteers which were donated by family-run Sandford business, Thatchers Cider.
Dotted around the village, the trees, with both eating and cider apples, were gifted as part of the cidermaker's Community Orchard Project designed to plant more trees around North Somerset.
Fourth-generation cider maker Martin Thatcher has planted apple trees in the district since he was five-years-old and believes they can have a positive impact on residents.
Mr Thatcher said: “Over the past twelve months, we have all come to appreciate even more the benefits of outdoor space.
"A community orchard can make such a difference to people’s wellbeing, which is why we are delighted to be donating these apple trees.”
Bleadon in Bloom member Kristen Hemingway stated that this project will help the village's battle for rewilding the area.
Ms Hemingway said: "Our village is committed to wildlife and rewilding. With so many developments across North Somerset and much pressure on the council to continue to build houses, the people of Bleadon want to make a stand for the dwindling species of animals that often lose their habitats as part of this surge."
