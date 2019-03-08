PICTURES: Beautiful spring colours at Bleadon show

Bleadon Horticultural Society Spring Show, 6-year-old Rosie with her prize winning flower arrangement. Archant

More than 200 entries were judged at the 45th annual spring show.

Bleadon Horticultural Society Spring Show, Yvonne White's floral art was awarded 'Best Exhibit' in the floral exhibit classes. Bleadon Horticultural Society Spring Show, Yvonne White's floral art was awarded 'Best Exhibit' in the floral exhibit classes.

The Bleadon event attracted quite a crowd on Saturday, despite the arrival of storm Freda at the weekend, who battered the area with winds and rain.

Competitors managed to protect their cut flowers to put on a wonderful display of spring colours and scents.

More than 90 people came and enjoyed the displays and the selection of homemade cakes from the refreshment counter.

Libby Lockyer gained the most points overall for the homecraft section while Otty Pocklington took home the prize for best biscuits.

Bleadon Horticultural Society Spring Show, Peter Glover who won most points in the cut flower classes. Bleadon Horticultural Society Spring Show, Peter Glover who won most points in the cut flower classes.

Chris Parkinson was praised for his beautiful handicrafts and photography while the juniors, who refused to be outdone, also had a number of entries.

An event spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who supported this vibrant village show and we look forward to our summer show on September 7.”

Bleadon Horticultural Society Spring Show, photography prize winner Chris Parkinson. Bleadon Horticultural Society Spring Show, photography prize winner Chris Parkinson.

Bleadon Horticultural Society Spring Show, Libby Lockyer with her prize winning floral art exhibit. Bleadon Horticultural Society Spring Show, Libby Lockyer with her prize winning floral art exhibit.